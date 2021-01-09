14-year-old Harnett County girl found three weeks after being reported missing, deputies say

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that a missing 14-year-old girl will be returned back to her parents after being reported missing three weeks ago.The announcement comes a day after authorities released surveillance video of Kealy riding her bike south along an access road on Interstate 95 South near exit 70 on the day she originally went missing on December 20. Four days later, her bike was found in the wood line along I-95 South of exit 70.Authorities did not disclose where Kealy was found, nor her status to the public at this time.The sheriff's office deployed helicopters, drones, K9s and ground search parties in the attempt to find Kealy.