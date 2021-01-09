missing girl

14-year-old Harnett County girl found three weeks after being reported missing, deputies say

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday that a missing 14-year-old girl will be returned back to her parents after being reported missing three weeks ago.

The announcement comes a day after authorities released surveillance video of Kealy riding her bike south along an access road on Interstate 95 South near exit 70 on the day she originally went missing on December 20. Four days later, her bike was found in the wood line along I-95 South of exit 70.


Authorities did not disclose where Kealy was found, nor her status to the public at this time.

The sheriff's office deployed helicopters, drones, K9s and ground search parties in the attempt to find Kealy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunnharnett countyncmissing girlharnett county newsfbimissing teenagersurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Silver Alert canceled for 31-year-old woman missing along with 2 girls
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of toddler
Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out about soldier's murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 8,833 new cases with more than 3,700 hospitalized
Red Springs man shot, killed after pointing firearm at SWAT
Majority of Americans say Trump should be removed from office: POLL
Study suggests Pfizer vaccine works against virus variant
Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks, police say
Robbery suspect shot, killed by man in self-defense, Durham police say
Show More
GOP senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support
Apple removes Parler from app store
Gov. Cooper, Council of State sworn in for 2nd term virtually
Coach K voices anger toward Capitol Hill insurrection
Johnston County deputy seriously injured, pickup driver killed in crash along US-301
More TOP STORIES News