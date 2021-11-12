Hayti Film Next Level November Screenings

This month's Hayti Film Next Level screenings will be held at the Hayti Heritage Center, November 12 - 13.

This weekend, Hayti Film Next Level invites the community to support Tora Mkandawire Marten's "Martha & Niki" and Alexander Rockwell's "Sweet Thing". Screenings will take place in the Performance Hall at the Hayti Heritage Center, located at 804 Old Fayetteville Street in Durham.

Friday, November 12, 7 p.m. Martha & Niki

In 2010, Martha Nabwire and Niki Tsappos took part in the biggest international street dance competition, Juste Debout in Paris. It was the first time ever two women became world champions in hip hop dance. This documentary film depicts their love of dance, each other, and how friendship is put to the test. Themes include desire, yearning, and finding the right path in life.

Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m. Sweet Thing

This fictional film centers on the lives of two children in contemporary New Bedford, Massachusetts, in particular one eventful summer spent in a beach house with their mother and her boyfriend. The story is an intense but ultimately uplifting, poetic rendering of childhood that captures the essence of that time in life when a day can last forever. The friendships, loyalties, and challenges of adolescent youth propel the story into a triumph of childhood hope and resilience.

Saturday's screening will also have the option to view virtually.

For more information or to purchase tickets for these films: click here.
