'It says success is everywhere': Area HBCUs see continued enrollment growth

Triangle HBCUs are experiencing a renewed interest in its educational programs, culture and value along with increasing enrollment.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For freshman student Asia Womack, North Carolina Central University chose her. It's move-in day on the campus of North Carolina Central. Fewer people are heading to college, but Historically Black Colleges and Universities are experiencing growth.

"It says that success is everywhere," said Womack. "I came to visit. You know, took the tour of the campus and I fell in love with the campus."

Many students choose to attend an HBCU based on family legacy and tradition. Others like the idea of walking a campus where they aren't the minority.

"My family is an HBCU family. My grandad went to Morehouse and my aunt went to Duke. Bless her soul," said Alex Henderson.

Some students even call this decision a byproduct of George Floyd's death. Local universities haven't released the numbers for this academic school year yet because students are still enrolling, but past numbers show a trend of growth.

Saint Augustine's University reported last year the largest number of freshmen students in 10 years.

Fayetteville State University is seeing its largest enrollment in the institution's history.

North Carolina Central University reports steady numbers of students seeking out the HBCU experience, including Logan Tilton, who's from Michigan.

"I feel like more personalized learning. Even though we're all from different places we somehow have some type of shared culture," Tilton said.

HBCUs are experiencing a renewed interest in their educational programs, culture and value with students optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead.

"We're going to be successful no matter what for every HBCU, we're all stepping out and walking in success," said Womack.