'No eye contact, facial expressions': Autism more common in Black and Hispanic children: CDC study

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was just last year when Aminah Thompson noticed a speech delay in her toddler son Josiah. The concerned mother enrolled him in an autism study after doing research of her own. That's when he was diagnosed.

"He was losing communication skills he had already developed," said Thompson. "He didn't have as many words as what the studies say he should have. He didn't have 50 words."

According to data from the CDC, more children are being diagnosed with autism. In fact, among all 8-year-olds in the country, 1 in 36 had autism in 2020. For the first time, autism is more common in Black and Hispanic children.

"We believe that this very likely stems from not receiving services earlier. So we know that when children receive early intervention, this can influence their cognitive ability," said Dr. Geraldine Dawson, director of the Duke Center for Autism and Brain Development.

The signs of autism show up in babies between 6 to 12 months. They don't make eye contact, respond to their name, use few gestures, and have no facial expressions.

"It's more common in boys. It's about four times more likely in boys than girls," she said.

Dr. Dawson said access and stigma keep communities of color from receiving the care they need. It's something Aminah sees firsthand.

"When I tell people my son has been diagnosed with autism, particularly in our community, they're like oh no don't say that' he's brilliant. Of course, he's brilliant, but those two things are not mutually exclusive," said Thompson.

As the first woman and African American to serve as Durham County's Clerk of Superior Court, she's making sure Josiah gets the treatment he needs so he can also make the most of his life.

"I want him to be independent. I want him to have health interactions with his peers," she said.

