Helene's affect on children in foster care could be long-lasting: 'Psychological first aid'

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says 2,773 foster kids are accounted for in the 25 Western North Carolina counties included in the disaster declaration.

Foster mom Ashley Jones lives in Candler, which is a community west of Asheville. She shared what one of her foster children is going through.

"It's extremely difficult. Our 6-year-old is having nightmares that his younger siblings, who are 3, 2, and 1, are drowning," she said.

Jones lives in Candler, which is west of Asheville. She says water started filling up the home and her family evacuated during Hurricane Helene. The family was finally able to return to the home this past Sunday.

Jones says her foster kids know that other people weren't so lucky. Some neighbors passed during Helene and homes were washed away.

This is trauma to children who already experienced trauma. Jerrie Teague, Foster Families Alliance

She is trying to bring back some normalcy to their lives, while she tries to make sense of the next steps.

"When do we go back to work? Are we going to get paid? How are we going to pay our bills," questioned Jones.

The nonprofit Foster Family Alliance is on the ground now supporting 90 foster families.

Trucks and helicopters full of formula, diapers, medical supplies and toys are making their way to children.

Within 24 hours, more than $10,000 was raised. The money is being used to house displaced foster families in hotels and AirBnBs.

Therapists are also offering pro bono sessions to help this vulnerable population.

"This is trauma. This is trauma to children who already experienced trauma," said Foster Families Alliance Specialist Jerrie Teague. "They're going to need some extra love and support, along with the families."

Duke Psychologist Dr. Robin Gurwitch is encouraging parents to keep a routine during this time and have honest conversations with their kids.

"The biggest thing those children are worried about is safety and security," said Gurwitch. "Your children need to see that even though you may be distressed and worried, you've got this. You're able to pull yourself together and move forward."

She recommends setting small goals so you don't become overwhelmed.

