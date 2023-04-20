Early childhood advocates rally for investments in child care

Hundreds attended a rally in downtown Raleigh on the issue and some plan to speak with lawmakers about their goals.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Early childhood advocates are calling for change within the education system.

More than 500 people are expected to attend a rally in downtown Raleigh on the issue and some plan to speak with lawmakers about their goals.

Organizers are urging lawmakers to double their investments in child care, as well as increase pay and benefits for educators.

Folks are demanding accessible child care for all families as it can be incredibly expensive.

The rally is taking place days after President Biden signed an executive order that has more than 50 directives to increase access to child care and improve the work-life of caregivers.

ABC11 spoke with one Durham mother who is spending $4,000 a month to keep her three kids in daycare. She's struggling to pay the bills and has been turning to her credit card to make up the difference and is now $20,000 in debt.

"The level of stress that it's put on our family, we live in a house that is falling apart, but we can't afford to move. It makes me really sad when I think it's going to take us years to get out from under this debt and there's no way I can save for my kids college," said Bridget Flaherty.

She says her daycare bill is three times more than her monthly rent.

Advocates are also pushing for an increase in pay and benefits for educators.

One daycare owner says she's struggling to get in qualified workers because of the low wages.

"We just can't compete with Target and Walmart that are paying like $20 an hour. We can not compete. People can go to another position and make way more money and have more benefits, less stress," said Cassandra Brooks who owns Little Believers Academy.

The rally was held at Halifax Mall.