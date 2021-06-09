fitness

100-year-old World War II veteran, exercise enthusiast returns to gym as Raleigh facilities reopen

EMBED <>More Videos

100-year-old World War II vet, exercise lover returns to Raleigh gym

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 100-year-old World War II veteran is back in the weight room doing what he loves as Raleigh facilities reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nat Hines has been a regular at Five Points Center for Active Adults for many years. The facility had to close during the pandemic, so Mr. Hines continued his workouts at his apartment.

Mr. Hines returned to the gym on June 9.

"I missed it, I really missed it," said Hines.

The veteran says the regular workouts have helped him reach a 100th birthday in September.

Raleigh World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday by checking item off bucket list

"Because you know if I don't exercise, you start having little aches and pains here and there," said Hines. "I said I gotta get back to exercising because this is not doing me any good, not exercising. I gotta get where I can exercise."

Mr. Hines also has become friends with the staff and enjoys the social aspect of going to the gym.

"It feels good now... feels like home, feels like home," said Hines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighwake countyncfitnessworkoutcoronavirus100 yearsraleigh newscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FITNESS
Live Your Best Life with Plus Life
Train like a ninja warrior at this Long Island gym
Learn how to act, craft and dance all in one class
Learn how to bust a move on roller skates
TOP STORIES
Meet the three candidates for Raleigh's next police chief
Parents, education advocates frustrated with end of grade tests
Chapel Hill restaurant closes after nearly 40 years downtown
Colds, flu symptoms on uptick as mask use decreases
Drones will sail into hurricanes this summer to provide important data
Fast-paced housing market leaving Triangle families in a housing gap
18-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Apex
Show More
Man shot at Exxon gas station in Raleigh, police say
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
Chad Daybell pleads not guilty in 'doomsday' murders
Up to $300 paid 6 times to US families: Here's when money arrives
Coats man 'forgot about' winning Powerball ticket worth $1M
More TOP STORIES News