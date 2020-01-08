Now that 2019 is over, health officials report it was the worst year for measles since 1992.
Most confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease were among people who were not vaccinated.
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Last December, six additional cases of measles were reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those cases brought the total number of patients infected last year to 1,282. That's the highest number of cases in 27 years.
Cases were confirmed in 31 states with none in North Carolina. 128 people were hospitalized for the illness.
New York accounted for almost three quarters of the cases.
2019 was worst year for measles since early '90s
MEASLES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News