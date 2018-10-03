89,000 pounds of ham recalled by Johnston County company after listeria death

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --Johnston County Hams, based in Smithfield, is recalling 89,096 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products because of possible listeria contamination.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service, at least one person died as a result of ham that was possibly contaminated with listeria. The agency also stated four illnesses are being linked to the recalled products.
The ready-to-eat deli-loaf ham items were produced from April 3, 2017, to Oct. 2, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:
- Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped "JOHNSTON COUNTY HAMS, INC. COUNTRY STYLE FULLY COOKED BONELESS DELI HAM."
- Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped "Ole Fashioned Sugar Cured The Old Dominion Brand Hams Premium Fully-Cooked Country Ham" with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.
- Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped "Padow's Hams & Deli, Inc. FULLY COOKED COUNTRY HAM BONELESS Glazed with Brown Sugar."
- Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped "Premium Fully Cooked Country Ham LESS SALT Distributed By: Valley Country Hams LLC" with Sell-By dates from 4/10/2018 to 9/27/2019.
- Varying weights of 7 to 8-lbs. plastic-wrapped "GOODNIGHT BROTHERS COUNTRY HAM Boneless Fully Cooked."
The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. M2646" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina and Virginia.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
For more information on the recall click here.
Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.