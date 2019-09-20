ABC11 investigates: Return of the Measles

Stay tuned for the nationwide investigation -- Return of the Measles -- Monday

We may be One Nation Under God, but religion, at least on paper, is becoming more of a factor in North Carolina families saying "no thanks" to immunizations for all.In this special investigation, the ABC11 I-Team joined the seven other ABC Owned Television Stations to dig into vaccination rates and their impact on the significant return of measles in across the country."People who lived through these diseases that killed their children were so desperate for the vaccine they wouldn't have dreamed of refusing them," said Dr. Gabriela Maradiaga-Panayotti, a Duke Hospital pediatrician. "There are many people now who don't think this is an active issue. They don't think it's going to affect them or their child and what worries me is how we are getting the information to these families."North Carolina tracks immunization rates in students enrolled in kindergarten and 7th grade. Students are required to obtain immunizations within 30 days of their first attendance.When a large percentage of the population is vaccinated, the spread of disease is limited; this indirectly protects non-immunized individuals, including those who cannot be vaccinated.This is known as "herd" or community immunity.The World Health Organization recommends vaccination rates in the mid-90 percent range to protect a population from measles. Schools with immunization rates that fall below that rate are shown as red dots.Data obtained from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows an increase in the number of students who have religious exemptions for immunizations from 2011-2019. Under North Carolina law, statements of religious objection to immunization do not need to be notarized, signed by a religious leader or prepared by an attorney. They do not need to be submitted to the state for review or approval.