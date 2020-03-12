Billie Eilish concert at PNC Arena expected to continue despite rising coronavirus fears

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The coronavirus outbreak is not keeping Billie Eilish fans from flocking to PNC Arena for the sold-out Thursday night show.The Grammy winner is expected to perform in front of thousands of screaming fans at 7:30 p.m.As of 6 a.m., some of those fans were already lining up outside the arena."It's OK. We'll be OK; we get to see Billie," one young fan said."I don't think any of us are really thinking about the whole elephant in the room--or anything--about the virus. But you know what, we're going to go out with a bang, if we do go out," another fan said.Other fans told ABC11 nothing would keep them from seeing the concert.PNC Arena officials said ticket holders who are 65 and older or have an underlying health condition should not attend the concert. Also, more hand sanitizing stations will be made available inside the arena.