RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle-area mental health counselors are practicing a groundbreaking form of psychotherapy that supporters say can create breakthroughs for people with PTSD.
Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) helps people overcome traumatic memories through relaxation and memory visualization.
Licensed clinicians including psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors took part in a training session Friday in Morrisville.
"Clients come in and they have these symptoms and they can't function in their life," said Brenda Stutler, a licensed mental health counselor. "Maybe they are having nightmares, or they are getting triggered when they see certain things or hear certain things. This is something that clinicians can use with their clients that maybe other things would take a lot longer."
ART International is a nonprofit that is working to expand the therapy. The organization hosted the training session and says the therapy provides effective relief PTSD in as few as one to five sessions.
Breakthrough therapy claims to provide immediate PTSD relief
