CDC: Illnesses from tick, mosquito, flea bites have tripled

Disease cases from #mosquito, #tick, and #flea bites tripled in the US from 2004-2016. Over 640,000 cases of disease spread by mosquitoes and ticks reported and 9 new germs discovered or introduced in the US. Learn more in new #VitalSigns. https://t.co/cNTztAgt5O pic.twitter.com/N6m7HhHpIx — CDC (@CDCgov) May 1, 2018

Just the news you want to hear with the summer months right on the horizon - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports illnesses from tick, mosquito, and flea bites have more than tripled in recent years.Officials said from 2004 to 2016, there were 640,000 cases reported.CDC Director Robert Redfield and Director of the agency's Division of Vector-Borne Diseases Lyle Petersen issued a caution to citizens on Tuesday, noting the diseases can be widespread and difficult to control.Redfield said a reason for the large increase is because mosquitoes and ticks are moving into new areas around the country in combination with more people traveling internationally.He added that increasing temperatures have also aided in longer seasons and more time for diseases to spread.Since 2004, there have been nine new germs transmitted by ticks and mosquitoes with new tick germs accounting for seven of the nine new discoveries.Experts want to remind the public to use EPA regulated insect repellent and treat their pets.