Coronavirus update: Gov. Cooper asks VP Pence to address PPE shortage as NC begins to increase testing capacity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are the latest updates about COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in North Carolina.
2:30 p.m.
Governor Roy Cooper on Monday joined a call with Vice President Mike Pence and governors from around the country. On that call, Gov. Cooper gave an update on what North Carolina is doing through its Testing Surge Workgroup to increase testing in North Carolina. In particular, the governor highlighted efforts to diversify the supply chain for testing so that labs aren't all relying on the same supplies from the same vendors.
ABC News reported that Pence and other administration officials said that states are not utilizing the full testing capacity of private laboratories. Pence said he provided governors with a list of labs they could contact.
However, Cooper said he made clear that North Carolina still needs more supplies and personal protective equipment from the federal government.
"When you have law enforcement and first responders that you're having to ration PPE, plus needing PPE for testing, that is a significant concern for us," Cooper said on the call.
Pence and other officials said the type of personal protective equipment needed to collect specimens has changed--patients can now swab themselves rather than needing an invasive swab by a health care worker.
"I appreciate the open lines of communication that North Carolina has with the White House," Gov. Cooper said in a written statement. "Right now, North Carolina has 14 labs able to test for COVID-19, but to continue increasing our testing numbers we need help from the federal government getting more testing supplies and personal protective equipment. More testing is necessary to be able to start lifting restrictions in a safe way."
2:15 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that North Carolina has been approved for the new Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program, to help families purchase food for children impacted by school closings due to COVID-19.
2 p.m.
In a news conference, Department of Health and Human Service Secretary Mandy Cohen said COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death in the United States. Cohen continued to stress the importance of testing for COVID-19. In order to reopen the state, Cohen said, testing capacity will need to increase, especially in communities of color.
Cohen said equipment shortages--both in terms of testing supplies and personal protective equipment for medical workers--is hindering the state's ability to expanding testing. However, state officials are working on diversifying the types of tests private laboratories are able to do and finding new ways to collect patient samples that doesn't require as much personal protective equipment.
While Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said the availability of some equipment is improving, many medical workers and first responders still don't have the equipment they need. However, officials are working hard to find the equipment to replenish state stockpiles.
In addition, Sprayberry said more than 1,300 medical professionals were cleared to work as volunteers to support hospital staff and health care providers in long term care homes.
Both Cohen and Sprayberry urged North Carolinians to continue to follow both state and local stay-at-home orders to prevent accelerating cases and hospitalizations.
1:57 p.m.
Wake County is now reporting 601 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That's up from 594 on Sunday. The county also reported three additional deaths, bringing the total to 7.
12:20 p.m.
The North Carolina Division of Prisons has suspended operations at Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield and moved JCI employees to support Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, where a serious COVID-19 outbreak is causing staffing shortages.
Wayne County said at least 458 cases have been linked to Neuse Correctional Institute. Friday, officials said 98 percent of reported cases are asymptomatic.
"The staff at Neuse have been working in the toughest conditions, for weeks on end, and desperately needed support," said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. "They are owed everyone's thanks for their commitment to serving the public, standing tall in their daily responsibilities and helping ensure safety of their co-workers and those in custody."
Roughly 600 offenders at Johnston Correctional have been transferred to other prisons. The transfers were mostly done on Saturday.
12 p.m.
Halifax County said it has one new case of COVID-19, The Health Department said of 192 COVID-19 tests performed to date, there are 36 positive cases and one COVID-19 related death. Twenty people who were ill have recovered.
There are still five results pending and 151 county residents have tested negative.
10:50 a.m.
Seven new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday.
There have now been 179 deaths and 6,764 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina. The number of cases increased by 271 from Sunday to Monday. On Saturday, officials learned about two Moore County residents who died from a COVID-19 infection.
The first death in the state was reported on March 25. There are currently 373 people in the state hospitalized from COVID-19.
RELATED | Why you might see different numbers of COVID-19 cases depending where you look
MONDAY HEADLINES
Starting Monday, masks will be mandatory in Durham County and the city of Durham. The restriction calls for a clean face-covering mask in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance such as grocery stores, pharmacies, businesses and public transit.
More than 2.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus worldwide with the death toll at more than 165,000. The U.S. has more cases than any other country, with least 755,000, according to ABC News. A report expected to released Monday states that 20 million tests per day will need to be administered to "fully remobilize the economy."
In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order is in effect until April 29. The protest group "Reopen NC" has scheduled a demonstration near the governor's mansion Tuesday. They're calling on Gov. Cooper to end the order and reopen non-essential businesses. Protesters argue the economic constraints are a violation of freedom.
Several lawmakers are asking Gov. Cooper to partially open Charlotte Motor Speedway for its traditional Memorial Day Weekend race. The group is citing Florida's decision to reopen its tracks for races without fans. Cooper would have to amend his previous executive orders in order to reopen the race.
Walmart is requiring all its associates to wear facemasks starting Monday. Workers will have to pass health screenings. Customers aren't required to wear masks. Walmart is expected to hire 50,000 new employees to meet demand.
Also on Monday in South Carolina, retail stores and public beaches are set to reopen.
SUNDAY
9 p.m.
Health officials say more than half of the inmates at Neuse Correctional Institute have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Wayne County Health Department and Wayne County Office of Emergency released information that 357 of the prison's 700 inmates tested positive for the virus.
RELATED: 'It was chaos': Former Butner prison inmate describes life inside a coronavirus hot zone
Health officials report 462 positive COVID-19 cases, including inmates, within the county. Meaning 77 percent of the cases within the county can be attributed to the Neuse Correctional Institute
As of Sunday night, there have been four COVID-19 related deaths in Wayne County.
6:15 p.m.
Seven more people in Durham have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the county total to 416.
The Durham County Department of Health continues to monitor virus outbreaks at three Durham long-term care facilities including 83 at the Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 19 at Treyburn Rehabilitation Center Durham VA Health Care System Community Nursing Home and four at Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing home.
5:00 p.m.
Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Halifax County, raising the county total to 35.
Of the total 35 positive cases, 19 have recovered.
4:30 p.m.
The Johnston County Public Health Department has seen no changes in its COVID-19 reporting. The county reports a total of 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county. Seven of those are hospitalized.
There have been a total of nine COVID-19 related deaths within the county, all over the age of 65.
3:30 p.m.
The Lee County Health Department reports four new cases of COIVD-19, raising the county total to 37.
Of the 37 cases, seven people have returned to normal activities, according to the health department.
2:40 p.m.
Wake County is reporting 592 cases and four deaths. The average age of Wake cases is 48.
11 a.m.
North Carolina health officials said there are 6,493 cases throughout 93 counties, up 353 from Saturday.
There have been eight more coronavirus-related deaths for a total of 172, officially surpassing this season's flu death count of 167.
Of the total cases, there are 465 currently being hospitalized, up 77 from Saturday.
