Cumberland County teacher who planned to retire at the end of the year dies from COVID-19 complications

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teacher at a Cumberland County school has died from COVID-19 complications.

Richard Martin taught science at Nick Jeralds Middle School for 13 years.

The 65-year-old's obituary says he passed away just days before Thanksgiving.

Arlene McMillian worked closely with him as a case manager in the district before retiring last year.

She said he made science fun and showed compassion for all of his students.

"Just always pleasant," she said about him. "Always willing to help. I mean, definitely loved those children."

Cumberland County Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly confirmed the teacher's death Tuesday morning, passing on condolences on behalf of the school system.

"We are saddened by the recent passing of one of our teachers, due to complications from COVID-19," Dr. Connelly said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee's family, loved ones and school community. Because the employee was working remotely, no additional staff members were affected. Due to confidentiality laws, we are unable to share additional information at this time."

He planned to retire at the end of the year.

The news comes less than a month after a Fayetteville teacher died from COVID-19. Mary Ward, who taught at Capitol Encore Academy, started experiencing symptoms on October 29 and received a positive COVID-19 result on Nov. 1. She died a week later.

In November, the Cumberland County Schools Board of Education voted down a proposal to allow a mixture of in-person and remote learning.
