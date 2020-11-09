Fayetteville art teacher dies days after testing positive for COVID-19, school officials say

#NEW: A memorial is slowly growing outside @CapitolEncore in downtown Fayetteville for Mary Ward. Superintendent Will Kneer tells @ABC11_WTVD that Ward, who was an art teacher at the charter school, tested positive for #COVID19 on November 1, passing away several days later. pic.twitter.com/utzJT0hLDk — Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) November 9, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville teacher died after testing positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks ago, according to Capitol Encore Academy officials.Superintendent Will Kneer told ABC11 that 51-year-old Mary Ward started experiencing symptoms on October 29. After notifying the school administration, Ward took several tests and received a positive COVID-19 result on Nov. 1.Capitol Encore Academy officials notified the Cumberland County Department of Public Health of the positive test and shut down in-person and online classes on Nov. 2.Six days after testing positive, Kneer said Ward was hospitalized and died a day later."She was just really special and had a pretty profound impact on, just not her students, but the people she worked with and someone who will be dearly missed," Kneer said.A memorial with notes, candles and drawings has been slowly growing outside the school building on Monday afternoon.Ward was an art teacher at the school for the last two and a half years for Kindergarten through eighth grade.The charter school has about 50 faculty members and around 620 students. It had only been doing about 50 percent in-person learning this school year.Kneer said no other positive tests have arisen, but they've advised several people to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution.The CEA board of directors are holding a meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday to determine how they want to approach the rest of the semester.