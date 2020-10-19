FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 cases statewide are trending upward and a spike across the Sandhills has forced health officials to issue a critical warning.
"About 10 to 15 percent of the people sick enough to go into the hospital don't get to go home," said Dr. Michael Zappa, Chief of Emergency Services at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. "As a society, we're ready to be done with COVID. It's becoming harder and harder and harder for people to do the appropriate things. So they're having small gatherings in the home or going to dinner with friends and family."
'Not where we want it to be': Cumberland County sees spike in daily COVID-19 cases, breaks 5,000 threshold
According to Zappa, COVID-19 fatigue is a real issue and has contributed to the surge in cases statewide. He worries North Carolinians could be in for another state shutdown which as cases climb. This could also drive concerns about capacity and resources available at area hospitals.
Weekly governors' report shows NC back in the 'red zone' for COVID-19 cases
Despite COVID-19 fatigue setting in, Zappa urges everyone to not let up.
"Think long and hard about it. What we don't want to see and what we're afraid of is in those few weeks following Thanksgiving and leading up to the Christmas holiday," said Zappa. "Will we see a rise in hospitalizations and a rise in the death toll?"
Coronavirus: Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
'COVID-19 fatigue' contributing to surge in North Carolina cases, Fayetteville doctor says
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News