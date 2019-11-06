cvs

CVS, UPS make history with drone prescription drug delivery in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The future has arrived in Wake County as UPS and CVS deliver prescription medication by drone for the first time anywhere in the country.

The drone took off from the CVS store at High House Road and Davis Drive and flew a short distance to a customer's home in the nearby Preston Forest neighborhood.

The drone then made a second drop to a customer at the SearStone Retirement Community.

A remote operator monitored the demonstration drone flights as the packages were slowly lowered to the ground by a cable and a winch.

"This drone delivery, the first of its kind in the industry, demonstrates what's possible for our customers who can't easily make it into our stores," said Kevin Hourican, president of CVS Pharmacy in a statement. "We see big potential in drone delivery in rural communities where life-saving medications are needed and consumers at times cannot conveniently access one of our stores."

The deliveries were conducted with FAA approval and are part of a collaboration between UPS and CVS, according to the companies.

"We now have an opportunity to offer different drone delivery solutions, tailored to meet customer needs for speed and convenience," said Scott Price, UPS chief strategy and transformation officer in a statement. "We're delighted to build new services that will shatter preconceived notions of how, when and where goods can be delivered."
