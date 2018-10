The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people not to dress their pet chickens in costumes or take them trick-or-treating this Halloween because of a certain strain of salmonella At least 92 people in 29 states have become infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella after coming into contact with raw chicken products, ABC News reports The CDC said people could be infected if they handled live chickens, including dressing them up in sweaters or for the spooky holiday."Don't kiss your birds or snuggle them and then touch your face or mouth," the agency warned.No deaths have been reported; however, 21 of the infected have been hospitalized.