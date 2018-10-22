16-oz. plastic-wrapped with paperboard sleeve packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand "BBQ STYLE CHICKEN ARTISAN PIZZA," with "Use By" dates from 01/07/19 through 04/11/19 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand "CHICKEN SAUSAGE, EGG WHITE and CHEESE BREAKFAST BURRITO," with "Use By" dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand "BACON, EGG and CHEESE BURRITO," with "Use By" dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 (inclusive) printed on the case packaging.

10-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing "TRADER JOE'S CARNITAS WITH SALSA VERDE Burrito," with "Use By" dates from 10/08/17 through 10/24/18 (inclusive) printed on the retail packaging.

A recall has been issued for several breakfast burrito products sold at Trader Joe's and Harris Teeter, as well as Harris Teeter brand pizza.The recall was issued because the products could be contaminated with salmonella and/or listeria.It includes the following products:The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "EST. 19198," "P-19198," "EST. 46937" or "EST. 45335," inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.The problem was discovered on Oct. 16, 2018, when Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. received notification that the onion used in the production of their ready-to-eat meat and poultry products was being recalled by their onion supplier due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns.There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.