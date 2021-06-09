covid-19 variant

Fauci warns Delta variant still a threat to US, appears to infect younger people more than others

By Stephanie Ebbs
EMBED <>More Videos

Explained: Delta variant, COVID vaccine trials for kids

NEW YORK -- COVID-19 variants are still threatening to spread in the U.S., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday, saying the possible threat of variants is a reason more Americans need to get vaccinated.

Case rates have continued to decline in the U.S. as more Americans get vaccinated, overall cases have declined 94% since January and the number of new cases is at the lowest amount since March 2020.

But Fauci said that doesn't mean there isn't a risk of variants like the one that devastated India and spread to the U.K., causing more serious illness and increased risk of hospitalizations in the U.S.

Fauci said 6% of cases in the U.S. where the virus has been sequenced were a variant known as Delta which was first detected in India. The majority of cases in the U.K. are now that same variant which is primarily spreading in adolescents and young adults, which Fauci said is a reason it's even more important for Americans to get vaccinated.

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden announced a "month of action" on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.



"We cannot let that happen in the United States, which is such a powerful argument to underscore what Dr. (Rochelle) Walensky said, to get vaccinated, particularly if you've had your first dose, make sure you get that second dose," he said. "And for those who have been not vaccinated yet, please get vaccinated. This is the national month of action."

Fauci said two doses of vaccine have been shown to be effective against the variant but people who aren't vaccinated or who have only received one dose are still more at risk.

President Joe Biden tweeted about the risk from the variant saying "If you're young and haven't gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It's the best way to protect yourself and those you love."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldindia
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
COVID-19 VARIANT
UNC doctor says now is time to get vaccinated as Delta variant rages
Raleigh testing company gets CDC contract to track COVID variants
Florida reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 variant cases
Duke study focuses on whether vaccines are effective against variants
TOP STORIES
18-year-old woman hit, killed by train in Apex
How much do America's richest pay in income taxes?
LATEST: In-person graduations return for WCPSS students
3 friends on flamingo raft swept out to sea, rescued by Coast Guard
Parents shocked after board decides to oust popular Durham principal
Canes eliminated from playoffs after 2-0 loss in Game 5
UNC doctor says now is time to get vaccinated as Delta variant rages
Show More
Chipotle raises its menu prices
NC providers report 8th straight week of declining vaccinations
Washington state allows pot stores to offer free joints to promote vaccines
Man seriously hurt in Raleigh shooting: Police
Police say cicada to blame for causing car crash
More TOP STORIES News