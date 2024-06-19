COVID-19 sees uptick during summer months, likely due to travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- COVID-19 infections are still happening across the country, and with the summer travel season in full swing, more infections are likely.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it's latest data showed a likely increase of COVID-19 infections at the start of June.

For the week ending June 8, COVID-19 test positivity was 5.4% across the country. That is an increase of 0.8 percent from the previous week, according to the CDC.

"We do see increases in the late summer months. That maybe due to travel, kids coming back from camp and all sorts of travel that people do across the country and internationally," said Dr. David Wohl, Division of Infectious Diseases and University of North Carolina. "But also weather. Just like the cold, we are in the house and in close proximity to each other, as it gets hot we do the same thing in air conditioning and breathing in each other's breath."

If you have plans to travel to the West Coast, doctors want you to remain vigilant. COVID-19 test positivity was 12.8% higher there than in any other region of the United States.

Wastewater data from the CDC show levels have more than doubled along the West Coast over the last month as well.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 wastewater levels in Wake County have remained steady.

"We are seeing pretty low levels. Some of the lowest we've seen since the pandemic started," Wohl said.

Doctors said a combination of improving virus management and high level of immunity is helping to prevent a mass spread.

However, experts said senior citizens and those with respiratory diseases should consider wearing a mask on airplanes, because sub-variants are spreading quickly.

"They are more catchy -- they don't make you more sick. They are more catchy. That is what people need to realize. It's not the same COVID-19 we had in the beginning," Wohl said. "It is getting better at spreading."