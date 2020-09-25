kidney transplant

Fayetteville 9-year-old in desperate need of a kidney finds donor

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a long and hard journey for Jordan Rhodes. The 9-year-old has been in need of a new kidney since his first kidney transplant failed in 2016.

This week, his family received the news they had all been waiting for. Jordon has been matched with a living kidney donor.

Jordan was born 13 weeks premature. He's also had to endure two kidney diseases and more than 150 surgeries.

Doctors told Jordan's grandmother Deborah Jones that there is no room in Jordan's body for a dialysis port, so she has been on a mission for four years to help Jordan find a new kidney. She turned to social media and the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA) for support. Countless people have contributed to COTA in honor of Jordan's kidney battle. The funds raised will help with a lifetime of transplant-related expenses.



"He so deserves a life. A normal life. I just want him to get it and be able to grow and be able to go out and make friends, you know? Be able to go and do things," said Deborah Jones about her grandson.

Jordan will receive his new kidney on October 21 at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. However, family members say they need to raise more money quickly to pay for travel and other expenses that lie ahead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfayettevillecumberland countyhealthorgan donationschildrenkidney transplant
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNEY TRANSPLANT
Kidney donor needed sign vanishes from neighborhood
Strangers become best friends through kidney donation
Fayetteville detective receives life-changing kidney transplant
Cumberland County community rallies around cop in need of kidney
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Breonna Taylor protest hijacked by white rioters, mayor says
Cary man found dead in SC, deputies looking for answers
Some Johnston Co. students could return to school next week
Trump lays out vision for America First Healthcare Plan
Why there's no longer an early voting site in downtown Raleigh
Why this Wake County mom's LinkedIn headshot went viral
Durham group promotes Census participation via social media
Show More
UNC-CH may delay start of spring semester
Kenosha shooter's defense portrays him as 'American patriot'
Orthodontist helps families by lowering cost of braces
Tools again stolen from Habitat for Humanity group
LATEST: 'Meadow Lights' Christmas event canceled
More TOP STORIES News