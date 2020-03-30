Coronavirus

Fort Bragg soldiers arrive in New York as US coronavirus death toll approaches 3,000

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two units from Fort Bragg deployed in response to COVID-19. The 44th Medical Brigade and the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) are providing support to area hospitals burdened with treating COVID-19 patients.

The units from Fort Bragg are operating out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurts in New Jersey and the Javits Center in New York City.

The 3rd ESC is processing all active duty personnel coming into the area of operation. They are pushing soldiers, DOD civilian workers and equipment out to the Javits Center or other field hospitals.

Coronavirus updates: The latest on the virus in North Carolina

The 44th Medical Brigade consists of nurses, medical technicians and administrators who are responsible for establishing hospital sites and treating patients who do not have COVID-19.

The mission is just like one these soldiers take on while in the combat zone. This time the enemy is COVID-19.

"We can respond on short notice and deploy out to any area of operations and support what's required of this mission. Whereas, the private sector or maybe some other government agencies. It may take them a little longer to come online and do so," said COL. Carmelia Scott-Skillern with the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps.

According to Fort Bragg officials, they will be there until the mission is complete.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort braggnew yorknew jerseysoldierscoronavirusfort bragg news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Without contact from outside world these Rafters learn of pandemic 25 days later
N.C. State AD Corrigan says integrity key during these difficult times
Wall Street's rally rolls on, led by health care stocks
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Case counts aren't 'complete picture,' Epidemiologist says
Trump defends extending coronavirus guidelines as spread continues
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
What stores are doing to keep you safe while you shop
Finances: 4 things to focus on during these times of coronavirus
Could this be a solution to the ventilator shortage in hospitals?
How to keep kids mentally healthy during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
What could happen in Wake Co. without physical distancing
Durham distillery makes 100 gallons of hand sanitizer
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Some NC parks closed, but visitors going anyway
102-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News