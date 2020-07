DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Free testing for COVID-19 will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph AME Church.The church is at 2521 Fayetteville St. in Durham.The screening is available without a referral or an appointment.However, you must be 18 years or older, and you have the option of using walk-up screening or drive-thru testing.The testing is being provided through a partnership of the Durham Academy of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, Durham Health Coalition and Old North State Medical Society.