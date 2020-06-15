Coronavirus

Gov. Cooper proclaims June 15 'Health care Heroes Day' in honor of health care workers on front lines of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed June 15 'Health care Heroes Day' in honor of the health care workers battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release sent Monday afternoon, Cooper said the day acknowledges the doctors, nurses, primary care providers, EMS workers, first responders, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, mental health professionals and other medical staff who are working to keep North Carolinians safe during the pandemic.

THE LATEST: COVID-19 updates in North Carolina

"I am so grateful to our healthcare heroes who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and save lives," said Governor Cooper in a written statement. "As this pandemic continues to grip our country, I am thankful for these North Carolinians who have answered the call to help others in need, and we can support them by doing our part in fighting this pandemic."

RELATED: Raleigh musician writes song honoring health care heroes, features UNC Health staff in video

Officials said a special flag honoring health care workers will fly in front of the North Carolina State Capitol until July 15.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncraleighcoronavirushealth caregood newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wake school leaders map safe return to classrooms
LATEST: Wake County, Raleigh to vote on mandatory face coverings Tuesday
2021 Oscars postponed 8 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic
USDA Farmers to Families provides fresh food during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County, Raleigh to vote on mandatory face coverings Tuesday
Raleigh businesses learning insurance doesn't always cover broken glass
Chokeholds considered 'deadly use of force' by local police
Raleigh restaurant owner urges mayor, police chief to resign
Staying Soggy & Cool Tomorrow
Wake school leaders map safe return to classrooms
Fayetteville mayor proposes police oversight expansion
Show More
Feds: eBay staff sent spiders, roaches to harass couple
NC Central study to focus on COVID-19 in underserved communities
T-Mobile service down for over 86 million US customers
Roxboro newspaper issues apology for racist editorial cartoon
SCOTUS rules LGBT people protected from job discrimination
More TOP STORIES News