Hospitals, restaurants deal with 'new normal' as coronavirus cases continue to rise

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Triangle hospitals are changing their response to the novel coronavirus weighing decisions as the virus continues to evolve and spread.
Wednesday morning, Duke Hospital began setting up tents in the parking lot.
The hospital said the tents will be used for testing in case there's a sudden surge of patients. Duke did a few drive-up screenings of COVID-19 for a small group of patients. The patients got prescriptions.
Duke is building up its capabilities to offer drive-up testing. Duke says the plan is fluid and they're not able to administer tests to large amounts of people yet.
Wednesday is also the first full day that restaurants will deal with Governor Cooper's executive order that disallows dine-in service.
Watkins Grill in Raleigh was operating as a makeshift takeout establishment on Wednesday morning as customers grabbed breakfast.
Employees at Watkins, like most in the service industry, are all too familiar with seismic impact the novel coronavirus has had on business. One long-time worker was fearful they could go out of business.
"I've been here 30 years," said an emotional Rhonda Self. "It's just been really hard."
Self said Watkins would offer its full menu for takeout.
TUESDAY
6:30 p.m.
Wake County updated its number of coronavirus cases to 17.
According to Wake County officials, 68 people are under investigation who were exposed and have developed symptoms. Of those, 45 tests are pending and 23 are in the process of being tested.
Through contact tracing, 214 people are being monitored because they may have been exposed to the virus.
4:30 p.m.
15 members of the Duke University community who were part of the same overseas travel group tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
All members of the group will undergo a self-quarantine in their off campus homes when they return to Durham.
Duke Health and Durham County Public Health will work to test other people who traveled with the group.
Four other members of the group were diagnosed with COVID-19 in another country and will remain there until they recover.
3:30 p.m.
UNC-Chapel Hill said an employee has tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. They are currently self-isolating at home.
If you are identified as a close contact of this individual, you will be notified directly with guidance and next steps.
2:30 p.m.
Two Chatham County residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, county officials said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.
Officials did not specify how the two patients contracted the disease or whether the cases are related.
"As testing for the new coronavirus ramps up, we are expecting to see more cases," said Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long in a written statement. "We urge residents to stay vigilant and follow the guidance of local, state and national public health officials."
Health officials said they will follow up with anyone who is a close contact of the two patients.
