I-TEAM

Kratom: A dangerous opioid or natural panacea?

EMBED </>More Videos

Some say it's a dangerous opioid that should be banned. Others say this plant-based remedy does wonders.

By
Kratom is a popular a dietary supplement, imported from Asia, that promises to cure pain, depression and anxiety without a prescription.

The FDA said it is an opioid and warns people not to use it, because of a possible risk of addiction, abuse and dependence.

Six states have already banned it.

A Triangle woman asked ABC11 to look into Kratom after her husband became addicted to it.

"My mother worries about leaving me alone with him because of his terrible mood swings and the intense anger directed at me if something sets him off. I live in a world where I walk on eggshells," said the woman. "I am living a life with an addict, whose life is dictated by taking this junk and it is tearing us all apart."



Kratom is sold online and at stores like Oasis in Carr Mill in Carrboro.

Robert Roskind, the owner of Oasis, said Kratom works wonders.

"In 30 to 45 minutes, you'll be 100 percent pain-free. In two years selling this, that's been the truth for everybody, except some migraine headache people," said Roskind. "There is no stupidity that you see with alcohol, or heroin or opiates. It puts you in a good mood, good moods aren't easy to come by."

Roskind said he has sold Kratom to hundreds of people in the past two years.

"People my age, that are in pain for arthritis, Sciatica, chronic systemic autoimmune pain, are getting full pain relief without opiates, people who are depressed and anxious, as are most people in our society, are getting full relief without going medical," said Roskind.

The FDA has issued a public health advisory saying Kratom has effects similar to opioids and has a similar risk of "abuse, addiction and in some cases, death."

Doctors are also concerned.

"It's most likely an opioid. So the same way we worry about the opioid crisis, Kratom can be part of that same combination," said Dr. Steve Prakken of Duke Pain Medicine.

"I think about it as an opioid, that's going to make it dangerous, addictive, some people are going to get really tired and sedated and there's going to be some people that get stimulated by it and irritable by it, and their moods are going to change, and they're going to have all sorts of weird experiences, because it's an opiate-like substance," said Prakken.

The Triangle woman has echoed this concern after the experience with her husband.

"He is in complete denial about his addiction to Kratom and is seeking no assistance to get himself off," she said. "It is impossible for me to sit and watch him slowly and expensively kill himself and our savings."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthopioidsprescription drugshealthdietsupplementsI-TeamCarrboroDurhamRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
I-Team: Big changes ahead for NC residents buying insurance on HealthCare.gov
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
More I-Team
HEALTH & FITNESS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News