New search warrants reveal more details about deadly Chapel Hill crash

The ABC11 I-Team has uncovered new search warrants in connection with the death of a UNC student.

The ABC11 I-Team has uncovered new search warrants in connection with the death of a UNC student.

The ABC11 I-Team has uncovered new search warrants in connection with the death of a UNC student.

The ABC11 I-Team has uncovered new search warrants in connection with the death of a UNC student.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The ABC11 I-Team has uncovered new search warrants in connection with the death of UNC student Molly Rotunda.

The 20-year-old was killed last month after the car she was in was involved in a violent crash

Ten people including three UNC football players are now charged.

The search warrants focus on the 2014 Black Mercedes driven by UNC student Flemeeja Brewer.

Brewer was allegedly behind the wheel that night in January when the car flipped over after going 124 miles per hour on NC-54 in the Meadowmont area.

The Mercedes traveled 300 feet once it left the roadway. Investigators also found a fake Texas driver's license in Brewer's wallet which was attached to keys that were still in the ignition after the crash.

Detectives also found a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey that was half empty near the crashed car.

Investigators believe Brewer and her two passengers showed up at Still Life on Franklin Street around 1 a.m. Later that night her blood was drawn at the hospital where officials found her blood alcohol control was at .15.

Search warrants were also done on Brewer's medical records from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill.