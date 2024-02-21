UNC football player was speeding behind car that crashed and killed UNC student: Documents

Molly Rotunda was killed in the January 21 crash that happened on NC Highway 54 not far from the campus of the University of North Carolina.

Molly Rotunda was killed in the January 21 crash that happened on NC Highway 54 not far from the campus of the University of North Carolina.

Molly Rotunda was killed in the January 21 crash that happened on NC Highway 54 not far from the campus of the University of North Carolina.

Molly Rotunda was killed in the January 21 crash that happened on NC Highway 54 not far from the campus of the University of North Carolina.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- New court documents obtained by the ABC11 I-Team reveal more details in a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 20-year-old University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student.

Molly Rotunda died in the January 21 crash that happened about 2 a.m. on NC Highway 54 near West Barbee Chapel Road.

Ten people are facing charges in the case, at least three of them are members of the UNC football team.

According to new court documents obtained by the ABC11 I-Team, UNC sophomore offensive lineman Zach Rice, was allegedly speeding and following 15 yards behind the car Rotunda was a passenger inside.

Previously uncovered documents showed the car Rotunda was in was traveling 124 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Emergency calls obtained by the ABC11 I-Team give a frantic glimpse into the chaos surrounding the early morning crash that killed a University of North Carolina student in January.

Rice, who is 20-years-old, is now facing charges related to underage drinking and driving as well as speeding.

Court paperwork shows that a group of people was partying at Chapel Hill bar Still Life before the crash. Documents allege that Travis Shaw, 19, another UNC football player, purchased three bottles of Casamigos Tequila for the group he was with.

Someone in the group allegedly poured shots for everyone including the driver behind the wheel of the car that crashed. That driver has been identified as 21-year-old Flemeeja Brewer. She is also facing charges in the case.

Other documents show more charges were levied against several employees of Still Life.

RELATED: 911 calls released for car crash that killed UNC student: 'Get her out bro'

Last week Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) charged seven people for their involvement including on charges of serving alcohol to people younger than 21.

Neither Rice nor UNC Athletics have answered ABC11's repeated requests for comment. A request for comment from Still Life, the bar accused of selling alcohol to minors, also has gone unanswered.