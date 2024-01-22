UNC student dies in early morning crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A deadly crash claimed the life of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student and left two others injured.

Chapel Hill Police said it happened just shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning at Raleigh Road and West Barbee Chapel Road.

Mary Elizabeth Rotunda, 20, was killed. She was a passenger in the car and was from Greensboro.

Another passenger was injured and treated for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police identified her as Brianna Tiera Pinson, 21, of Greensboro.

The driver, Flemeeja Beatrice Brewer, 20, also of Greensboro was treated for minor injuries. Brewer, like Rotunda, is a UNC student.

Police said Brewer lost control while going east on Raleigh Road and drove into a wooded area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.