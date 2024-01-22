17-year-old driver, 3 others killed in Johnston County crash on I-95

Two women and two men were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County overnight.

Two women and two men were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County overnight.

Two women and two men were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County overnight.

Two women and two men were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County overnight.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old driver and three passengers died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County overnight.

At 2:39 a.m., a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol saw a Kia Soul speeding down the highway. The trooper's radar clocked the car traveling at a speed of 104 mph.

The trooper tried to catch up to the speeding vehicle, but lost sight of it. That's when investigators say the car used exit ramp 93, ran off the road, and hit several trees. The driver and front seat passenger were trapped inside while the back-seat passengers were thrown from the vehicle. All four died as a result of the crash.

The driver has been identified as 17-year-old, Alan Lee Lockamy, of Archer Lodge. The other 3 have not been identified at this time.

SEE ALSO: Durham police investigating suspicious death after person found unresponsive

The exit was closed for part of the morning commute.