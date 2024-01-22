Durham police investigating suspicious death after person found unresponsive

Police said the incident was isolated.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a person was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon.

According to DPD, officers responded to calls about a cardiac arrest in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive just before 1:23 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person who was unresponsive. The person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator Sprinkle at 919-560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.