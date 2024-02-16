911 calls released for car crash that killed UNC student: 'Get her out bro'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emergency calls obtained by the ABC11 I-Team give a frantic glimpse into the chaos surrounding the early morning crash that killed a University of North Carolina student in January.

On the longest 911 call released, the operator heard the immediate aftermath of the crash. A man called as they were trying to get a passenger out of the car. He is heard yelling: "Get her out bro, get her out!"

"There's been a wreck," he said to the 911 operator.

At first, the man could not tell the operator what road the crash happened on. He said there was only one car involved in the crash, and they were able to get everyone out of the car. But one was injured badly.

The 911 calls included a lot of loud screaming. On one, the recording captures a woman's voice say, "I'm so sorry."

At one point after saying everybody was out of the car, the man told the 911 operator, "There's somebody still in the car."

The call includes the sound of commotion as people on the scene work to remove one of the female passengers from the crashed car.

The 911 operators told them help was on the way and not to move her. They asked what the car hit to cause the crash.

"They just ran off the road, and they like flipped over," the caller said.

The 911 operator said to check if the injured female passenger was breathing. The caller confirmed she was.

"Do you know who this person is?" the 911 operator asked.

There's a long pause.

"Sir? Sir?" the 911 operator asked. "Sir, are you there?"

The call then ends.

Crash Details

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Jan. 21 about 10 minutes from the campus of the University of North Carolina along NC-54 at West Barbee Chapel Road.

Flemeeja Beatrice Brewer, 21, who was a UNC student, was driving 124 mph at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Brewer lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped over and landed in a culvert.

The other two passengers in the vehicle were UNC student Molly Rotunda, 20, and Brianna Pinson, who is not a UNC student.

Rotunda died in the crash. Pinson sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Molly Rotunda

UNC football player Zach Rice, 20, was in a different car in the same area when the crash happened.

Investigators refused to give further details about his connection to the crash, but he does face criminal charges of exceeding a posted speed limit, driving after consuming alcohol, and consuming/possessing alcohol while being younger than 21 years old.

ABC11 asked UNC Athletics to confirm his status with the team. The university said he remains a student but would not elaborate further.

UNC student Bethany Pryor told ABC11 she called Rotunda that Sunday morning. They were supposed to hang out, but instead, she saw her location was at the hospital.

"The only thing I remember is I just screamed...I came running in and my suite mates asked what's wrong," she said.

Pryor said she met Rotunda through her boyfriend, and she was supposed to room with her next year. She said Rotunda had a big heart for helping and being there for people.

"The most selfless person ever. She thought about everyone before herself. She never had a thought about how she'd help me, she always said 'How can I help you?'" She said, "Molly Rotunda was the best friend anyone could've ever asked for."

The bar that served alcoholic drinks to drivers involved in this crash is under investigation.