7 charged in connection with high-speed crash that killed UNC student

Emergency 911 phone calls released for crash on NC 54 that killed UNC student in January.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Friday evening that seven people have been charged after an investigation into a crash that killed a UNC-Chapel Hill student.

Alcohol Law Enforcement has been investigating the Jan. 21 single-vehicle crash on NC Highway 54 near W. Barbee Chapel Road since alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor.

ALE said that the underage occupants of the vehicle were served alcoholic beverages at two Franklin Street bars, Still Life, and Might as Well.

The incident remains under investigation, but seven people including several workers were charged in connection with the deadly crash.

Karissa Webb, 22, an employee of Still Life, was charged with three counts of sell/give alcohol to underage.

Annelle McNair, 24, an employee of Still Life, was charged with five counts of sell/give alcohol to underage.

Malaki Hamrick, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

Travis Shaw, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol, five counts of aid/abet underage possession/consumption of alcohol, and an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in Durham County for possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcoholic beverages and unauthorized possession.

Cameren Spencer, 20, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol and two counts of giving malt beverages or unfortified wine to anyone less than 21 years old.

Caden Spender, 22, was charged with six counts of aid/abet underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

Maliyah Pellum, 19, was charged with underage possession/consumption of alcohol and aid/abet underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

At the conclusion of the investigation, ALE special agents will submit a report to the ABC Commission documenting the findings.

The ABC Commission could sanction the bars through fines, suspensions, or revocation of the business' ABC permits.

Earlier Friday, emergency calls obtained by the ABC11 I-Team gave a frantic glimpse into the chaos surrounding the early morning crash that killed Molly Rotunda, 20.

Molly Rotunda

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Jan. 21 about 10 minutes from campus.

Flemeeja Beatrice Brewer, 21, who was a UNC student, was driving 124 mph at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Brewer lost control of the vehicle, which then flipped over and landed in a culvert.

The other two passengers in the vehicle were Rotunda, and Brianna Pinson, who is not a UNC student.

