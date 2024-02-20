3 UNC football players among 10 charged after student's death in high-speed crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Additional charges have been filed a month after a 20-year-old University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student was killed in a high-speed crash in Chapel Hill.

Prosecutors have now leveled charges against a total of 10 people in the death of Molly Rotunda.

Three of those people are members of the UNC football team.

Rotunda was killed in a Jan. 21 crash that happened about 2 a.m. on NC Highway 54 near W. Barbee Chapel Road.

Court documents show the car she was in was traveling 124 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Flemeeja Brewer, the 21-year-old UNC student who is alleged to have been behind the wheel at the time, went before a judge for the first time Monday.

The hearing was preliminary and Brewer and her attorney, Ralph Frasier, signed paperwork and left.

Frasier told ABC11 that he and his client had no comment.

Her case was continued until April.

Other documents show more charges were levied against several employees of the Chapel Hill bar Still Life.

Last week Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) charged seven people for their involvement including on charges of serving alcohol to people younger than 21.

One of those people is Travis Shaw, a former 5-star recruit from Greensboro and a junior defensive lineman with the football team, the ABC11 I-Team has learned.

The paperwork found Monday shows that a group of people was partying at Still Life before the crash. Documents allege that Shaw purchased three bottles of Casamigos Tequila as a minor for the group he was with. Someone in the group allegedly poured shots for everyone including the driver involved in the crash.

Shaw's involvement after that is unknown.

The I-Team also learned that UNC sophomore offensive lineman Zach Rice, another former 5-star recruit, from Lynchburg, Virginia, is involved somehow but investigators haven't elaborated on that. He wasn't in the car driven by Brewer but instead was behind the wheel of a different car after allegedly drinking while underage.

A third football player, Malaki Hamrick, a sophomore from Shelby, is also charged with underage drinking.

UNC Athletics has not answered ABC11's requests for comment. A request for comment from Still Life also has gone unanswered.