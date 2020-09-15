NC county mistakenly tells nearly 7,000 residents they have COVID-19

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A county in North Carolina incorrectly told nearly 7,000 residents they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Charlotte Observer reports the messages were sent by text messages to more than 6,700 residents in Mecklenburg County on Friday. More than 500 people also received a county email with the notice. The county said Friday on Twitter the messages went out due to a technical glitch.
The county's manager told county commissioners on Monday they were sent through HealthSpace Data System, a company based in Canada. The county has been using the company's software to help with contact tracing efforts in the pandemic.
Parents in Wake County may learn when their kids can return to the classroom on Tuesday. Wake County Public School System Superintendent Cathy Moore is expected to update the Board of Education with a plan to get back to in-person learning. Other Triangle districts like Durham Pubilc Schools say they're committed to virtual learning for the first nine weeks while Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools are sticking with online classes through the entire semester.
Wake County's board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
WCPSS should get an update on plans for high school athletes to practice and play again during a 4 p.m. work session.
Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center reports more than 29,000,000 global cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.
MONDAY
11 p.m.
Orange County Schools met Monday to talk about next steps, how they can try to move to Plan B and about the challenges of remote learning
Meanwhile in Durham, DPS is still going to be under Plan C for the first nine weeks. They will be presenting results from a Thursday survey from parents later this week.
Tuesday, Wake County Schools's superintendent will give an update at the board meeting on the COVID-19 scientific advisory.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced a few weeks ago they would be operating remotely for the first semester and will look at it if things change.
ABC11's Josh Chapin spoke to parents awaiting answers who hope their children get back into a classroom but understand the challenges.
"My heart goes out to any kid who doesn't have a parent who can sit there close by or child with disability or anything like that it's gotta be really, really challenging," said April Washington, mom of Cameron Park Elementary student.
Wanda Hunter is the parent of three students and wants the county to stay virtual.
"I think the uncertainty with the virus and the numbers continuing to increase, I think virtual is the thing to do because we have to put our kids' health and safety and wellness at the forefront of everything," said Hunter.
6:15 p.m.
167,257 patients are presumed to be recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina, an increase of 10,605 from last week.
Because NCDHHS does not track when specific patients recover from the disease, officials use an estimated recovery time of 14 days for non-hospitalized patients and 28 days for those in the hospital.
The number of recovered patients does not reflect the number of people who are currently infectious.
4:07 p.m.
Lee County confirmed a total of 1,533 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 46 cases since last Wednesday.
There have been 13 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Lee County.
The rolling seven-day average for new cases in Lee County is six and the percent positive tests is 6.8%.
The Health Department will hold community testing events at 106 Hillcrest Drive every Tuesday in September from 9-11 a.m.by appointment only. To make an appointment, please call (984) 368-2112 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
3:26 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department is reporting 925 total positive COVID 19 cases, including five new cases since Friday.
There have been 17 COVID 19 related deaths in the county.
1:25 p.m.
The Sampson County Health Department is reporting 37 new cases since its last report on Thursday, bringing the total to 2,057 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. There have been 24 deaths attributed to COVID-19 countywide.
12:20 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Monday reported 845 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
13,313 new tests were reported as completed and 895 people are currently hospitalized. That marks the third day in a row of hospitalizations under 900 in the state.
The percent positive in the state is at 4.8 percent and has been around 5 percent in the last few days -- a number Dr. Cohen has identified as a goal for that metric.
Durham County is around 4 percent positive, Wake County is around 4.8 and Cumberland County is at 8.3 percent.
8 more deaths were reported in North Carolina on Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,060.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing will return to the Sunnybrook building parking deck on Holston Lane behind WakeMed Hospital. You can go to the Wake County website to sign up for testing, which will happen from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m this week.
The Wake County Sheriff said the gun permit department will be working on a modified crew and schedule to process the hundreds of appointments in the next few days after a positive COVID-19 test was announced within the gun permit office.
The town of Wake Forest will offer limited access to community centers for the first time since March on Monday. Visitors must register online.
The state will announce how many people are presumed recovered from COVID-19 sometime Monday. The state announced nearly 1,200 new cases on Sunday.