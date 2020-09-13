North Carolina reports 1,454 more COVID-19 cases with 24 more deaths Saturday; hospitalizations dip below 900

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
SUNDAY
8:55 a.m.
Moore County health officials announced a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will take place Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robbins First Baptist Church located at 651 Hemp Street.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,486,401 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
SATURDAY
12:50 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,454 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 183,740.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, 870 patients are being hospitalized across the state. That's down 68 from Friday.
There have been 24 more deaths, bringing the total to 3,047.
According to NCDHHS, 17,717 tests have been completed. This brings the total to 2,581,132 statewide to date.
The percent positive of tests was 5.2% as of Friday.
8 a.m.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there have been 6,445,800 COVID-19 cases in the United States.
FRIDAY
10 p.m.
An NCSU expert is challenging a recent CDC study that says people with COVID-19 were twice as likely to have said they ate at a restaurant within two weeks of an infection compared with those people who tested negative.
CDC: Dining at restaurants tied with increased COVID-19 infection risk. Local expert has concerns
Researchers admit they didn't ask participants whether they ate inside or outside.
3:58 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department is reporting 3,063 total positive cases of COVID-19. Of those, 108 cases have been attributed to congregate living facilities and 2,503 are cases from outside any type of congregate facility. There are 185 cases that are considered active in Wayne County.
The Health Department said there were six additional deaths this week, bringing the county total to 62.
Phase 2.5 allows more businesses to reopen, but are customers following?
3:55 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 920 total positive COVID 19 cases, with four new cases included. The county has seen 17 COVID 19 related deaths.
2:30 p.m.
It has been one week since North Carolina became the first state to mail out ballots to registered voters who requested them.
The latest numbers show a total of 758,047 ballots requested. That number is 15 times higher than the same day total for 2016.
The deadline for North Carolina voters to request an absentee by mail ballot is October 27.
Of the request absentee ballots, 10,377 have been returned and 9,966 have been accepted.
According to data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, most of the ballots that have not been accepted are rejected due to incomplete witness information. Voters will have a chance to cure their ballots or receive a new one to fix any deficiencies.
1:35 p.m.
A Republican lawyer is blasting Gov. Roy Cooper over the policy forbidding parents of college student-athletes from attending games and watching their children play.
In a statement, Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, called Cooper's prohibition on parents "unconscionable":
"It simply defies logic that a few dozen moms and dads sitting in a huge, empty football stadium is some sort of imminent risk. Parents can sit in the bleachers at a little league baseball game, but they can't watch their children play college football," she said. "Parents dedicated years of their lives to help their children develop into Division I athletes, and now Gov. Cooper is prohibiting them from even watching their kids play. The nation will be watching the No. 1 football team (Clemson) in the country play at Wake Forest this weekend in what will be the biggest game of some of these kids' lives. It's unconscionable that Gov. Cooper prohibited their moms and dads from sitting in an empty stadium to watch."
1:16 p.m.
Cumberland County reports 148 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Tuesday.
Cumberland County's case count is now 4,667 with 78 deaths.
Cumberland County currently has 137 cases per 10,000 residents with 8.1 percent of those tested returning positive for COVID-19.
In Cumberland County, nearly 79 percent of the deaths were people age 65 and older and 87 percent had an underlying medical issue.
1 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,532 new COVID-19 cases and 30,056 more completed tests Friday. The sharp increase in tests--nearly double the testing numbers reported earlier this week--was met with a drop in percentage of positive tests. As of Wednesday, 5.3% of tests are positive, the lowest the metric has been in a month and close to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of 5% or lower.
Currently, 938 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 93% of hospitals reporting. 350 suspected COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals on Thursday, and 292 adults in the intensive care unit are being treated for the virus. To date, 499 intensive care unit beds and 5,215 inpatient beds are available.
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A new effort from CVS is helping children (ages 12 and up) get tested for COVID-19 as they head back to school. CVS is expanding testing sites in Raleigh. Here are the newest testing locations:
- 3914 Capital Boulevard
- 11000 Creedmoor Road
- 2902 Forestville Road
- 6216 Battle Bridge Road
You must register online to get tested at CVS.com.
THURSDAY
4:15 p.m.
East Carolina University has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in several organizations associated with the campus.
There are seven positive cases associated with Alpha Delta Pi sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Alpha Omicron Pi sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Alpha Tau Omega fraternity; 15 positive cases associated with Alpha Xi Delta fraternity; 17 positive cases associated with Chi Omega sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Chi Phi fraternity; six positive cases associated with Delta Zeta sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Kappa Delta sorority; seven positive cases associated with Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity; seven positive cases associated with Phi Gamma Delta fraternity; eight positive cases associated with Phi Mu sorority; nine positive cases associated with Sigma Nu fraternity; and 10 positive cases associated with Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
"The individuals in this cluster have been identified and we are working closely with our partners at the Pitt County Health Department," the university said. "Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance."
2:45 p.m.
In a news conference, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Division of Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry reflected on their meeting with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.
According to Cohen, Birx said North Carolinians have higher rates of COVID-19 cases per capita compared to the rest of the nation, but one of the lowest rates per capita in the southeast. In a White House report, Cohen said, North Carolina was in the "red zone," meaning the state has one of the highest rates of viral spread in the nation.
"We need to double down on waring masks and social distancing," Cohen said.
Cohen also outlined the requests she, Sprayberry, and Gov. Roy Cooper made, including increased federal assistance for personal protective equipment, outreach about prevention, clarity about testing guidelines and support for increased testing, more childcare programs and an extension of the federal emergency nutrition assistance program.
Cohen also said Cooper asked federal leaders to be transparent about the vaccine distribution process.
"Here in North Carolina, we've prioritized transparency, evidence and clear expectation setting in all our actions and communications around this pandemic," Cohen said. "This approach is what we're going to take as we think about distributing a safe and effective vaccine."
Additionally, Cohen emphasized the request for leaders, both at the state and federal level, to be role models to the public in prevention methods such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
"It starts with leadership. We know we're in the middle of a pandemic, we know that COVID-19 is here in our communities," Cohen said. "I would hope that our leaders would demonstrate and role model the kinds of activities that we know slow the spread of the virus."
1:30 p.m.
Senate Democrats scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package on Thursday, saying the measure shortchanged too many pressing needs as the pandemic continues its assault on the country.
The mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling over a fifth relief bill that all sides say they want but are unable to deliver. The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier aid measures has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling. The 52-47 vote fell well short of what was needed to overcome a filibuster and seems likely to end hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.
12:32 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 20 new cases, bringing the total to 2,020 positive cases of COVID-19. The County has had 24 deaths attributed to the virus.
12 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,222 new COVID-19 cases and 26,277 more completed tests -- a sharp increase in the number of new tests after several days of lower reporting. As of Tuesday, 6.3% of tests are positive, a metric that has remained fairly level between 5.3 and 7.7% during the past few weeks.
As the state works to correct technical issues with hospitalization data, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 928, with 90% of hospitals reporting.
11 a.m.
State House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) sent a letter Thursday urging Governor Cooper to allow families of student-athletes to attend competitive sporting events in North Carolina. "Families will gather in restaurants, breweries, and other venues to watch athletic competition in large groups, often indoors," he wrote. "Thus, there is no justification for prohibiting family members from attending athletic events in large outdoor stadiums, where they can remain six feet apart." Read the full letter here.
11 a.m.
CVS Health announced that children 12 years of age and older will now be eligible for COVID-19 testing at its 128 drive-thru testing sites throughout the state of NC. In addition, CVS will launch 31 new testing sites on Sept. 11 in NC -- four of those being in Raleigh.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The fight to reopen bars takes another step Thursday for frustrated bar owners and employees who feel they've been unfairly excluded from Phase 2.5 of the state's reopening plan.
The NC Bar and Tavern Association plans to assemble hundreds across the state with drink receipts, novelty glasses and beverage napkins as a visual reminder to the Governor. A rally will take place at the Governor's mansion in Raleigh at 4:30 p.m. This will be the second rally this month.
A spokeswoman for North Carolina's governor says President Donald Trump's rally in Winston-Salem this week violated state health and safety protocols but was not illegal.
Thousands of supporters who attended Tuesday's rally were seen crammed together without masks or the 6 feet of physical distancing that the White House itself has recommended. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has limited mass gatherings to 50 people outdoors.
Cooper spokeswoman Dory MacMillan says there is an exception for First Amendment activities including political rallies. But in a written statement, she also admonished the Trump campaign for putting people's health at risk by ignoring the rules.
We're following another COVID-19 cluster on a college campus in North Carolina. UNC Wilmington is reporting that five people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Keystone Hall. Students who have tested positive will be isolated from the rest of the campus community.
You can get a free COVID-19 test on Thursday at Smithfield-Selma High School from 9 to 11 a.m. There is no pre-screening or required registration. The Johnston County Health Department is hosting the clinic.