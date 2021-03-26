Some COVID-19 restrictions expire at 5 p.m. Friday, NC moves closer to full reopening

3:56 p.m.
Johnston County Public Schools held a second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Johnston County Public Schools staff members Friday.
The drive-through second-dose clinic at North Johnston High School was a coordinated effort between JCPS, the Johnston County Public Health Department, Johnston County Emergency Services, the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, and the National Guard.
The district had more than 1,800 employees registered for the second-dose vaccination event, which ran from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staffers got the The Moderna vaccine.
"I am so looking forward to getting back to normal," said Jordan Berube, a teacher at McGee's Crossroads Elementary school. "I'm looking forward to being able to hug my first-grade babies and see their smiles soon."
Staff members received their first dose at a similar, large-scale vaccination clinic on Feb. 24. Thanks to the coordinated effort, an average of 300 educators were vaccinated every hour.
"I was simply amazed at the participation we had from our staff today," said JCPS Area Assistant Superintendent Dr. David Pearce, who helped plan the vaccination event. "Everyone came in with a smile on their face, were prepared for the event, and followed instructions perfectly. Their participation made for a smooth event for all."
3:30 p.m.
The University of North Carolina System will receive 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to distribute next week as institutions prepare to vaccinate students.
Earlier this week, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all adults will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 7. People who live in congregate settings, such as students in dormitories, will be eligible March 31.
Since February, several UNC campuses have operated vaccine clinics to serve their communities. As of Thursday, more than 27,000 vaccinations had been administered at the 12 clinics now running at UNC institutions.
3 p.m.
Wake County Public Health has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Tower Nursing and Rehab, 3609 Bond St. in Raleigh.
This is the second outbreak at this facility. The previous outbreak occurred in June.
1:48 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department is taking first-dose appointments by online registration for groups 1-5 -- essentially anyone 18 and older.
Halifax County Health Department is offering the appointments on April 1 from noon - 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 4531 NC Highway 43 in Hollister. The vaccine clinic will be held at the church's Life Center. Click here to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are preferred however, walk-ups will be accepted.
12:45 p.m.
NCDHHS on Friday reported 2,154 new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. 933 people are hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
103 confirmed patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours.
The percent of positive tests is at 4.3 percent.
15.7 percent of the population in North Carolina is vaccinated. More than 3.7 million doses have been administered by North Carolina providers.
12 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says scientists are trying to answer the two most pressing questions for millions of Americans already fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Can they become infected without showing any symptoms, and if so, can they transmit the coronavirus to someone else?
Fauci said at the White House coronavirus briefing Friday that a large trial is under way involving 12,000 college students at more than 20 universities.
"This is a question of extreme importance," he said. "This will help inform science-based decisions about mask use and about social distancing post-vaccination."
Half the students will get the two-dose Moderna shot and the other half will initially serve as a control group, while getting the same vaccine four months later.
All the students will keep an electronic diary, swab their noses daily and provide occasional blood samples. They'll also provide the names of close contacts. Fauci says it may take about five months to get some answers.
11:30 a.m.
North Carolina's unemployment rate fell for the fifth consecutive month in February, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, as the state economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 recession.
The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.7%, compared to 5.9% in January. The state unemployment rate spiked at 13.5% last spring as Gov. Roy Cooper and governors nationwide mandated severe business restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. rate in February was 6.2%. In February 2020, just before the pandemic took hold nationally, the state rate was under 4%.
The number of employed workers last month rose by 4,800 compared to January, or to nearly 4.75 million, according to department data. The number of unemployed people dropped by more than 10,900 to about 286,800.
Industry categories seeing the most month-over-month employment increases were in business and professional services as well as in trade, transportation and utilities, according to department figures.
11 a.m.
The White House announced three cities will become federally run mass vaccination centers as part of President Joe Biden's new goal of vaccinating 200 million Americans by the end of April.
The cities are Boston, Norfolk, Virginia, and Newark, New Jersey, according to coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients. Together, the three sites will be capable of vaccinating 15,000 people daily.
Zients says the U.S. is now vaccinating an average of 2.5 million people a day, a pace that allows the nation to meet the new goal Biden announced Thursday. States are moving up the dates for younger adults to get vaccinated and the federal government is taking steps to increase the number of vaccinators and vaccine sites.
Zients says Johnson & Johnson is on track to meet its target of delivering 20 million doses of its one-shot vaccine by the end of March, with at least 11 million doses expected next week. Meanwhile, daily virus cases and hospitalizations are rising.
"It is clear there is a case for optimism, but there is not a case for relaxation," Zients says. "This is not the time to let down our guard."
FRIDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Some COVID-19 restrictions expire at 5 p.m. today.
More than a year after the first business and gathering restrictions started, Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing some businesses to fully reopen and others to allow more patrons inside.
- 100% capacity: Retail stores, salons, museums and aquariums
- 75% capacity: Restaurants, amusement parks, wineries, breweries and distilleries, recreation facilities (such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and rock climbing centers), gyms/fitness studios and pools.
- 50% capacity: Arenas and stadiums, bars, movie theaters, gaming facilities, tobacco lounges and nightclubs.
All buildings are expected to continue to enforce social distancing measures.
In addition, the alcohol curfew has been eliminated--meaning restaurants and bars can remain open past 11 p.m.
Executive Order No. 204 will also increase mass gathering limits. The number of people who may gather indoors will increase from 25 to 50 and the number of people who may gather outdoors will increase from 50 to 100.
This easing of restrictions comes on the heels of Gov. Cooper announcing that all North Carolinians over the age of 16 would be eligible to get vaccinated starting April 7.
THURSDAY
2 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced at a media briefing that all adults will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines beginning April 7.
Thursday's announcement marks the third time the administration has moved up the calendar for eligibility, and the changes also affect the second phase of Group 4, which can now sign up for appointments starting March 31.
Cooper said almost 4.3 million doses have been administered in North Carolina and almost a third of adults have received at least one shot. A fifth of North Carolina residents are fully vaccinated, the governor said.
1:18 p.m.
NCDHHS reports 2,112 new COVID-19 cases in the state. The daily percent positive stands at 4.2%, below the state's desired target of 5%. More good news -- hospitalizations fell below 1,000, coming in at 945.
In all, there have been 11,987 COVID-19-attributed deaths in North Carolina.
12:42 p.m.
Sampson County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in the past three days for a total of 7,457. Two additional deaths were noted. There have been 99 deaths countywide since the startof the pandemic.
The health department will hold a vaccination event at the Sampson Agri Expo Center, 414 Warsaw Road in Clinton from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Friday.
Second doses will be provided from 9 a.m-11 a.m. to those who received their first dose on Feb. 27.
First doses will be provided from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. to anyone 18 years and older who has not received any vaccine in the previous 14 days
12:07 p.m.
Thirty-nine community health centers in North Carolina will receive $161,988,125 in American Rescue Plan funding to support COVID-19 vaccination and services for vulnerable populations, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced.
The funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
Health centers will be able to use the funds to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations; deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers' operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units. This investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations, as well as confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand vaccinations.
"Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments."
9:25 a.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced he will hold a second COVID-19 news conference this week.
The governor will be joined at 2 p.m. by other members of the state's Coronavirus Task Force to give a public update.
You can watch that update live in the above video player.
Cooper last gave a COVID-19 update Tuesday. That's when he announced that the state would be rolling back capacity limits and other COVID-19 restrictions starting Friday.
Cooper also hosted a press conference Wednesday releasing his budget proposal. You can learn more about that here.
THURSDAY MORNING HEADLINES
Health experts say the United States is close to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, but we're not there quite yet.
At least 16 states are reporting a spike in cases, and officials warn the next few weeks and months will be crucial in the fight against the virus.
The Biden administration plans to ship 27 million more vaccine doses this week--that's 5 million more than the previous week.
So far, more than 85 million people in the US have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's about 26 percent of the population.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70 percent of Americans 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.