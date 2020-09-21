North Carolina reports fewer than 10,000 completed tests as percent positive rate climbs to 5.4%

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
3:00 p.m.
Wake County announced a new fund for nonprofits that support local artists and present cultural attractions. The county used $1 million in federal funds to create the Wake County Nonprofit Arts Relief Fund, which will be administered through the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County.
Arts and culture nonprofits can apply for up to $50,000 to replace 10% of the revenue they lost due to COVID-19. Organizations that have a specific mission to promote and enhance Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native American culture can apply for up to 20% of their lost revenue, if leadership of the organization is demographically representative for the identified culture.
"From the powerful messages we've seen painted on boarded up businesses - to the new and innovative virtual programs that help us escape for a while into another world - our local artists have proven we need them more than ever during this pandemic," said Vickie Adamson, vice chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, in a written statement. "Today, we're letting our arts community know we're here for them, too."
1:15 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported just 800 more COVID-19 cases, but only 8,231 more completed tests. As of Saturday, 5.4% of tests are positive, an increase from three previous days when the percent positive rate remained below 5%.
Currently, 885 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 with 95% of hospitals reporting. In the last 24 hours, 304 suspected COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals across the state.
9:40 a.m.
Duke University released its weekly update on its COVID-19 testing program.
Duke said it administered 12,313 tests to students, faculty and staff between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18. Nine people (six students, three faculty/staff) tested positive. Duke has administered 43,775 tests since Aug. 2 with 67 positive results.
MONDAY MORNING STORYLINES
There are more places for families to pick up meals in Durham. Breakfast and lunch are available to Durham Public Schools students at one of 18 meal sites. Riverside High School, Merrick Moore Elementary School and Neal Middle School are three of those locations. Families can pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at no cost for any child under 18.
The complete list of sites can be found at the DPS website.
Wake County commissioners are considering $1 million in funding that would trickle down to performing arts centers like the one in downtown Raleigh.
The proposal would require a vote. The $1 million arts allocation would come from the CARES Act package. Mecklenburg County commissioners approved their $1 million in August. Commissioners are meeting at 2 p.m. and could help bring back festivals and shows like the ones at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.
Several cases of COVID-19 are linked to a Kannapolis brewery. Eight cases were recently identified at Old Armor Beer Company. Health officials said anyone who's recently visited the brewery should monitor for symptoms of the virus.
SUNDAY
12:50 p.m.
North Carolina health officials are reporting 1,333 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 193,581.
There have been eight more deaths, bringing the total to 3,243.
With 94 percent of hospitals reporting, seven more people are hospitalized, bringing the total to 889.
Throughout the state, 572 ICU and 5,945 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
NCDHHS said 17,478 new tests have been completed, bringing the total over 2,800,000.
The latest percent positive rate was updated Friday and was 4.6%.
7:45 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,766,631 confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
SATURDAY
1 p.m.
North Carolina health officials reported 1,229 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of state cases to 192,248.
NCDHHS said 14,219 more tests were completed.
With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, 882 patients are being hospitalized, down 22 from Friday.
Throughout the state, 568 ICU beds and 5,598 inpatient hospital beds are empty.
8 a.m.
There will be free COVID-19 drive-thru testing at Shady Hill Baptist Church in Roxboro from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
7:30 a.m.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been 6,726,353 COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S.