Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests

A new study in the journal 'The Lancet Public Health' looked at the diets of more than 15,000 middle-aged Americans.It found people who ate a moderate amount of carbohydrates lived four years longer than those who had low-carb diets.A high-carb diet was also linked to greater mortality risk.Scientists also said people who replaced carbs with animal protein and fat from animals had a higher-risk of an early death than those who replaced them with plant-based foods.Researchers admit the study has limitations because participants reported their own data, two times over the course of 25 years.