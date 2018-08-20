HEALTH & FITNESS

Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests

A new study looked at the diets of more than 15,000 middle-aged Americans.

A new study in the journal 'The Lancet Public Health' looked at the diets of more than 15,000 middle-aged Americans.

It found people who ate a moderate amount of carbohydrates lived four years longer than those who had low-carb diets.

A high-carb diet was also linked to greater mortality risk.

Scientists also said people who replaced carbs with animal protein and fat from animals had a higher-risk of an early death than those who replaced them with plant-based foods.

Researchers admit the study has limitations because participants reported their own data, two times over the course of 25 years.
