A new study in the journal 'The Lancet Public Health' looked at the diets of more than 15,000 middle-aged Americans.
It found people who ate a moderate amount of carbohydrates lived four years longer than those who had low-carb diets.
A high-carb diet was also linked to greater mortality risk.
Scientists also said people who replaced carbs with animal protein and fat from animals had a higher-risk of an early death than those who replaced them with plant-based foods.
Researchers admit the study has limitations because participants reported their own data, two times over the course of 25 years.
Low carb and high carb diets linked to early death, study suggests
HEALTH & FITNESS
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories