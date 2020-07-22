Health & Fitness

NC ranks 7th in U.S. for most COVID-19 restrictions

By
North Carolina ranks seventh in the nation for the most COVID-19 related restrictions, according to a study from the personal-finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics.

The data ranges from whether child-care programs and restaurants have reopened to whether the state has required face coverings in public and workplace temperature screenings.

"States should strictly enforce their COVID-19 restrictions because otherwise there is no incentive for people to follow the rules," said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst in a statement. "If there are no consequences for disobeying a state's mask mandate, for example, people will be more likely to try to enter crowded areas without masks, which in turn will contribute to the spread of the virus."

These are the Top 10 states for the most restrictions:
  • California
  • New Jersey
  • Pennsylvania
  • Massachusetts
  • Colorado
  • Texas
  • North Carolina
  • Arizona
  • Vermont
  • New Mexico


These are the Top 10 states with the fewest restrictions:
  • South Dakota
  • Wisconsin
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Wyoming
  • South Carolina
  • Arkansas
  • North Dakota


Click here to see all of the WalletHub rankings
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessncsocial distancingface maskcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NCDHHS pushes for new tests, more lab capacity
3 dead in fiery crash on I-87 in Knightdale
WCPSS opts to begin school year online
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
Sheriff: Suspect in death of Apex teen 'armed and dangerous'
'Kind of surreal:' Briggs Hardware closing after 155 years in Raleigh
Senate GOP supports 2nd round of stimulus checks: McConnell
Show More
How to save your heat-stressed lawn this summer
Amazon hiring 3,000 workers for Garner facility
Cumberland County Schools starting year online-only
CDC investigating Salmonella outbreak in 15 states, including NC
Feeling Like 105° to 110° Tomorrow
More TOP STORIES News