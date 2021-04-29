Health & Fitness

Researchers link loneliness and isolation to increased cancer risk in men

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Study suggests link between loneliness, cancer in middle-aged men

Men who are lonely and single middle-aged men are at an increased risk of developing cancer than those in a relationship according to a new study.

A team from the University of Eastern Finland monitored the health and mortality of 2,570 middle-aged men from the 1980s to the present day. During the course of the study, 25 percent of participants had developed cancer and 11 percent of the Finnish men involved died from the condition. They also discovered the cancer mortality rate was higher in patients who were unmarried, widowed or divorced.

Researchers contended their findings uncover a clear link between loneliness and an increased risk of cancer with loneliness increasing the risk of cancer by 10 percent.

Experts suggest loneliness and social relationships should be an important part of comprehensive health care and disease prevention.

The findings of the study were published in Psychiatry Research.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessrelationshipsu.s. & worldmedical researchstudycancer
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Biden to the nation and world: 'America is rising anew'
North Carolinians can drop the mask outside, Gov. Cooper says
Bodycam video in Andrew Brown killing not to be released for 30 days
1 deputy dead, another trapped inside Boone home
Raleigh police Mounted Unit finds new trails amid pandemic
US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery
NC boy, 12, to graduate from high school, college in the same week
Show More
LATEST: Wake County adds 3 parks and rec drive-thru testing sites
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in Triangle for teens 14-17
Duke Energy pilot dead, 2 others injured in Eden helicopter crash
SC volunteer fire chief facing criticism after racially charged Facebook post
New Cary disc golf course off to flying start
More TOP STORIES News