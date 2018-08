Study: Drinking extra glass of wine shortens life by 30 minutes

You may want to think twice about pouring yourself another glass of wine after a long day.According to a recent study, drinking over the recommended amount will shorten your life.The study, which was published in the Lancet medical journal , suggests that every glass of wine or pint of beer over the daily recommended limit will cut half an hour from the expected lifespan of a 40-year-old.Researchers state five standard 175ml glasses of wine or five pints a week is in the upper region of the safe limit - about 100g of alcohol, or 12.5 units in total.Consuming more than that raises the risk of stroke, fatal aneurysm (a ruptured artery in the chest), heart failure, and death.