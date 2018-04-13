BUZZWORTHY

Study: Drinking extra glass of wine shortens life by 30 minutes

A class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday against more than two dozen California wineries alleging their products contain alarmingly high amounts of arsenic. (AP)

You may want to think twice about pouring yourself another glass of wine after a long day.

According to a recent study, drinking over the recommended amount will shorten your life.

The study, which was published in the Lancet medical journal, suggests that every glass of wine or pint of beer over the daily recommended limit will cut half an hour from the expected lifespan of a 40-year-old.

RELATED: Study claims alcohol more important than exercise for living past 90

Researchers state five standard 175ml glasses of wine or five pints a week is in the upper region of the safe limit - about 100g of alcohol, or 12.5 units in total.

Consuming more than that raises the risk of stroke, fatal aneurysm (a ruptured artery in the chest), heart failure, and death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthwinebeeralcoholdrinkinglifestylehealthbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUZZWORTHY
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Heart surgeon celebrates birthday with blood-pumping heart cake
Your credit score may soon be going up
More buzzworthy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to communicate to caregivers and deal with argumentative loved ones
Woman denied job after testing positive for cannabis after using pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News