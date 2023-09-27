Airbnb offering free weekend stay at Shrek's Swamp in Scotland

Want to vacation like an ogre? Airbnb is offering a free weekend stay at Shrek's Swamp in Scotland.

SAN FRANCISCO -- You can vacation like an ogre. Airbnb is offering a free weekend stay at Shrek's Swamp.

The stumpy, secluded haven celebrates the 2001 DreamWorks classic.

MORE: Barbie's dreamhouse comes to life in Malibu

Donkey will be there.

You will have to travel far to get there though. Shrek's Swamp is in Scotland.

And in true ogre fashion, the toilet, sink and shower are outside. So, you'll have to take a short walk to handle your business.

Booking opens on Oct. 13 for a one or two-night stay for up to three guests, on Oct. 27 through the 29.