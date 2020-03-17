UNC, NC State tell students to leave dorms, dining halls to provide takeout only due to coronavirus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several North Carolina colleges are updating their guidance fro students and faculty on all campuses Tuesday.
In a news release Tuesday, UNC asked all students to leave on-campus housing, except those who could prove they had a "significant need" to stay in student housing.
UNC also ordered dining halls to limit their options to takeout items only.
UNC previously asked professors to move in-person classes online no later than March 20. Only a few classes, including labs, will continue to require in-person attendance.
"UNC System institutions are adapting quickly as circumstances evolve, remaining focused on the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff, and the delivery of our core academic mission," UNC said in the written statement.
NC State and Duke students packed up and left campus last week.
North Carolina State University also asked all students to leave on-campus housing by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22. Students only need to move essential items out of their rooms and do not need to fully move out.
Students with no other housing options--including international students and those experiencing housing insecurity--must fill out a Special Circumstance Housing Request form by 12 p.m. on March 19.
In a news release, NC State said minimal dining facilities will stay open, and those that are open will transition to takeout options only.
All classes will also move online to minimize the number of students on campus.
"To be direct, until further notice, if you don't need to be on campus, you shouldn't be on campus," NC State said in a written statement.
