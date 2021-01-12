Vaccination clinics target North Carolina zip code with highest COVID-19 numbers

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vaccination clinics are being planned in Wake County's 27610 zip code, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Community leaders have held mask distributions in this zip code and boosted testing.
WakeMed and organizations such as Advance Community Health, Alliance Medical Ministry and Urban Ministries are partnering for drive-thru vaccination clinics on Sundays at WakeMed Raleigh Medical Park in Raleigh.
But you can't just show up.
Participating organizations are reaching out to patients to schedule appointments, which are required to get a vaccination at one of these clinics.
Patients must qualify under Phase 1B, or be 75 or older.
Alliance Medical Ministry Nursing Director Mandy Horner said many residents they serve in this zip code are uninsured and may face disparities when it comes to health care.
"In that disparity, they don't often have access to good quality care," Horner said, adding the zip code needs to be targeted for these kinds of initiatives.
"I think we had a successful campaign to get people signed up over the next couple of Sundays to get their vaccinations," Horner said.
"Because doses are so limited right now, we're not able to just have a free for all and have people, first come, first serve," said Michelle Davis, of Advance Community Health. "It does have to be scheduled in advance, just so we know we have doses to give those people when they come. We want to avoid having our elderly patients waiting in long lines. We're doing the best we can to minimize the time spent anywhere out in the public"
