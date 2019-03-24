Helicopter battalion returns to NC following year-long Afghanistan deployment

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Apache helicopters with the North Carolina Army National Guard began arriving at RDU International Airport Saturday after a year-long deployment in Afghanistan.Nearly two weeks ago, over 280 members of the the North Carolina Army National Guard's 1-130th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, comprised of soldiers, aviators, and maintainers, arrived home to the National Guard flight facility.Following their arrival, the Apaches were shipped to the Port of Wilmington and then flown back to their headquarters at RDU.The North Carolina Guard unit was in command of Task Force Panther and was made up of active duty and national guard Army aviation units from North Carolina, Idaho, Washington D.C., Georgia, Hawaii, and Maine; along with members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.In early May, members of the 1-130th will have their official welcome home ceremony.