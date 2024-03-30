Vietnam veterans honored and celebrated at Fort Liberty, 50 years after leaving

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Vietnam vets were honored at Fort Liberty during a ceremony on Friday, March 29 as part of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Members of the military community tell ABC11 events acknowledging those who served in Vietnam makes them feel honored and shows how much things have changed since they came back home.

"When we came home from Vietnam, we were not received very well. People turned their back on us, and called us all kinds of incendiary names," said Veteran Kenneth Joy.

"You would come home from work in the evenings and turn on the TV set and you could see it in living color in all its glory and all its horror," Ret. CSM Jimmy Spencer. "And the American people slowly but surely turned against it. Started questioning, 'why are we there?'"

One veteran reflects on how serving in Vietnam shaped him as a person.

"Young man leaving home, not knowing what to expect next. And here I am today after all those years," said Spurgeon Wilburn.

But the tone was lively and joyful at the ceremony. In an audience of over 200 veterans and their loved ones, many wore distinctive hats and badges displaying military rankings. Veterans also received special pins recognizing them for their service in Vietnam.

"I think they don't really know how much these guys really appreciate it. It's very important that we continue to show this through all the different events, all the different wars. Not just the Vietnam War," said Ret. CSM Andrew McFowler.

Benjamin Washington had thoughts on how his fellow Americans could show their respects to Vietnam veterans for the holiday.

"Be advised that no matter what you feel, how you feel about it, we as soldiers and citizens of the United States were called upon to do our job and we did our job."

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act was signed into law in 2017. It designates March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.