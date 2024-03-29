Fayetteville's retired military honored for Vietnam Vets Day: 'It makes you feel appreciated'

The military community is recognizing Vietnam veterans through events in the Sandhills.

The military community is recognizing Vietnam veterans through events in the Sandhills.

The military community is recognizing Vietnam veterans through events in the Sandhills.

The military community is recognizing Vietnam veterans through events in the Sandhills.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The military community is recognizing Vietnam veterans through events in the Sandhills.

On Thursday in Fayetteville, VFW 670 held a ceremony acknowledging its Vietnam vets just ahead of Vietnam Veterans Day on Friday. There was a posting of the colors, as well as a series of speeches and musical performances.

"It makes you feel like you're appreciated," said Ron Maury, a life member of the VFW 670.

Vietnam veterans told ABC11 they enjoy being celebrated. However, they remember being stigmatized for their service in decades past.

ALSO SEE:Veterans remember Fort Liberty's Green Ramp Disaster 30 years later: 'It's hard to talk about it'

"It's shameful that these people did so much. We all did. And then come home, you know, and be treated like that. No respect for our service. No respect for our country," said Vietnam Veteran Steven V. Sosa.

"And to come home and to be treated like it was our fault--all the carnage that was going on over there. It wasn't our fault. All we did was take a pledge to the United States and serve it. But today when young people come up to me and say, 'Thank you for your service' I'm not ashamed to wear a veteran's hat," said Jack Myerovitz.

ABC11 also spoke to Cindy Baucom, the daughter of a Vietnam veteran missing in action.

"I was eight-years-old and my dad went missing on 9/11/67. So I knew what 9/11 was before everybody else did," Baucom said.

ABC11 will continue coverage of Vietnam Veterans Day events on Friday in the area at Fort Liberty.